Picture of Farmington Elem. student, volunteer firefighter places in top 20 of national contest

Farmington Elementary School speech/language pathologist Jaime Prince's photo “A Splash in Time” received honorable mention and placed in the top 20 photos across America among more than 2,500 entries in Balfour's “Great Shot Photo Contest.”

It was the only photo that placed from the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky. Any yearbook staff member or advisor could submit photos for consideration.

The photo shows a Farmington volunteer firefighter and first grader Jaylen Holmes.

Prince is a graduate of Graves County High School, where she was a member of the Eagles' Eye student newspaper staff.

