Carbondale PD investigate burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a home in Carbondale, Illinois.

On Wednesday, May 13, Carbondale police responded to a home in the 400 block of South Lake Heights in reference to a residential burglary.Officers learned someone entered the locked residence and stole items at around 5:50 p.m.Police say the investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.