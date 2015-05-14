Carbondale PD investigate burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale PD investigate burglary

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police are investigating a burglary at a home in Carbondale, Illinois.

On Wednesday, May 13, Carbondale police responded to a home in the 400 block of South Lake Heights in reference to a residential burglary.

Officers learned someone entered the locked residence and stole items at around 5:50 p.m.

Police say the investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

