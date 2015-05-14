Mounds, IL man accused of sexual abuse in KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mounds, IL man accused of sexual abuse in KY

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police say a Mounds, Illinois man faces a sexual abuse charge involving a teenager.

Ali A. Abukhdair 66, was charged with sexual abuse 1st degree on Thursday, according to state police.

Police say they received the complaint on Wednesday by the teenage victim's family. 

Abukhdair was taken to the Ballard County Detention Center. 

State Police was assisted by the Ballard County Sheriff Office. 

The investigation continues by state police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly