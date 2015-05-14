Murder suicide in MO - Fugitive captured in KY

First Alert Weather Update:

It will be partly cloudy and mild tonight. Grant Dade has your forecast tonight on Heartland News.

What we are working on:

Allison Twaits tells us about some Heartland elementary students making meals for those in need.

Students and community members in Scott City now have a place to go during a storm.

Old Friends that fought in Vietnam are reuniting after many years. Kadee Brosseau has the story.

Some people don't know they can be tracked on their phones. Nick Chabarria explains.

Two people are dead after a murder suicide Thursday morning in Jefferson County, Missouri.

A southeast Missouri man is accused of throwing a gun and damaging a vehicle, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Graves County Sheriff's Deputies have captured a fugitive on the loose.

A 73-year-old woman has earned her master's degree and will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University on May 16.

Headlines/Trending:

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer