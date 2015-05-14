MO man tased by authorities after throwing shotgun on vehicle - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man is accused of throwing a gun and damaging a vehicle, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

According to the officer's probable cause statement, it happened at Bullwinkle's Lodge on Hwy. T in Butler County on May 2.

Stephen Carroll Benton of Broseley, Missouri faces charges of property damage and resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff's office report, Benton threw a shotgun from the top balcony of the lodge onto a vehicle in the parking lot.

Benton told police someone had forgotten his gun and Benton threw it to him.

The other person said he did not own the gun.

Authorities say Benton refused officers commands to put his hands behind his back and began to pull away.

Benton was tased by authorities and taken into custody.

Benton also threatened the witnesses, according to authorities.

The estimated damage to the vehicle, including sunroof, is $2,000.

Bond was recommended at $30,000.

