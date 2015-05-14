iSpy: what your smart phone knows about you

Settings

Privacy

Location Services

System Services

Frequent Locations, switch tab to off

Settings

Location

Location Tab, switch to off

Location services is a feature that can be found on almost any smart device, but what it knows about you may be surprising.“I'm glad I actually seen it because I've never even heard of it, didn't even know,” Cape Girardeau mom Elesha Jones said.It's hidden deep within the megabytes of your menu. It's in your iPhone or your android or even your iPad.“They could take your phone, see where you're always located, how long you're there.” Jones said. “And that's not safe at all.”It keeps a history of every place you have been, how often you've been there, when you were there, and for how long."Some people just don't actually trust they're using the tracking information securely,” Velocity Electronics co-owner Eric Bennett said.According to Apple, the feature helps your device and third party apps. It's used in any maps you might use on your phone.But many people have no idea their phone tracks their every move.“I really don't want everybody knowing exactly where I am all the time,” Android user Amber Patterson said.Once your phone has this information, what can be done with it?"All of this information about who you are where you go what locations you frequent, those are being sold to advertising firms, large corporations that might be interested in your personal data," Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said.We've already seen several recent high-profile hackings of major retailers' data and experts say your cell phone data is extremely vulnerable."They can harm your person,” Sanders. “If somebody wants to harm you they can stake out your place of business or anywhere you frequent."Even if hackers don't access your info, if you have a company phone, it could be easy for the company to see where you spend your workday.So if it's information you don't want others to know, a swipe of your finger can keep others from having a finger on your every move.