Cape Splash, Central Municipal Pool opening soon

Cape Splash will open for the season on May 23, and Central Municipal Pool opens for the summer season on May 30.

New for 2015 at Cape Splash includes, a 265 ft. freefall slide and a 259 ft. long triple drop slide, a three lane 319 ft. long mat racer with 30 ft. tall tower.

These new features are expected to be completed by early June.

Season passes for Cape Splash are available now at the Osage Center or A.C. Brase Arena.

For more information, visit cityofcape.org/aquatics.

