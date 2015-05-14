Scott City safe room completed ahead of schedule

After a five year process, the $2.1 dollar FEMA safe room has been completed (Source: Kadee Brosseau, KFVS)

Students and community members in Scott City, Missouri now have a place to go during a storm.

After a five year process, the $2.1 dollar FEMA safe room has been completed ahead of schedule.

Superintendent Diann Ulmer says the facility also serves as a visual and performing arts center and even has an art gallery.

“I'm just really excited to have this facility and provide a home to our visual and performing arts students,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer says the safety the room provides is a huge improvement from what students did in the past during a storm.

“This is such a great improvement over what we've done in the past. Before we were trying to tuck away kids in locker rooms and other areas that we thought were safe and the kids would have to duck and keep their hands over their heads. Now, they can come into this facility and wander freely and know that this can withstand winds up to 250 mph and an EF-5 tornado. Hopefully we will never have to see anything like that to prove that it stands up to that,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer says the first official play and art show is set for May 19. They're also hosting a community-wide ribbon-cutting and facility tour May 20.

