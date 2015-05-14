Police: Suspect robs Kennett Subway at gunpoint - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Kennett, Missouri police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Late Wednesday night, officers were called to the Subway restaurant on First Street about an armed robbery underway.

Officers were told the store was robbed at gunpoint by a white male with a scarf over his face.

Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

