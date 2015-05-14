Ray keeps Redhawks assistant basketball coach - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ray keeps Redhawks assistant basketball coach

Jamie Rosser (Source: SEMO) Jamie Rosser (Source: SEMO)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Redhawks men's basketball head coach Rick Ray announced Thursday that Jamie Rosser will return as an assistant coach.

That's according to a news release from the university.

"It is of the utmost importance to me that I surround our student-athletes with strong role models that demonstrate character and integrity," said Ray. "As I did my research and had time to interact with Coach Rosser, it became evident to me that he was the right man for the job. Coach Rosser has demonstrated the ability to recruit quality student-athletes and has made himself and his family a part of the Southeast Missouri State community. I am happy to have him continue his tenure here at Southeast."

"I am so thankful to be part of this great community of Cape Girardeau and my family and I are very invested," said Rosser. "Being able to continue to lead and develop guys here at Southeast is truly a blessing. Coach Ray gave my family and I a great gift to be part of his family. He is a great person and coach, and I can't wait to learn under his leadership. I would also like to thank Coach Nutt for giving me the chance to chase my dreams and for being there for me throughout my young adulthood and professional career."

Rosser, a Memphis native, spent two years as head girls basketball coach at Overton High School.


