2 found dead in Jefferson County MO murder suicide

Two people are dead after a murder suicide Thursday morning in Jefferson County, Missouri.



According to Sheriff Glenn Boyer, just before 7 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Pine Haven Drive in Fenton, Missouri for a reported shooting.



A female had called the dispatch center and said she got a call from her estranged husband.



She says her husband told her that he allegedly shot a male housemate.

Investigators are saying it's a murder suicide.

The suspect came to the home unannounced and found the victim inside the home and shot and killed him.

Deputies got to the scene and found two males dead in the home.

According to the sheriff's office, the wife and victim had been in a relationship.

The deceased are identified as: Jason Plass, 35, of Defiance, Missouri and the suspect Mark Kirkpatrick, 35, of House Springs.

The sheriff says the next of kin have been notified.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android