Fugitive caught by deputies in Graves County

Graves County Sheriff's Deputies have captured a fugitive on the loose.Wednesday night several officers responded to a 911 call in regards a fugitive, 22 year-old Michael Phillips, walking South on Chapman Road right around West Vaughn Road.Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says the department received the same type of call earlier on Wednesday in reference to Phillips, but were unable to track him down.When deputies got to the area, Phillips tried to run through several fields, but units were able to set up a perimeter to catch him.Phillips is in police custody in the Graves County Jail.Phillips was charged for fleeing or evading police, 1st degree on foot.