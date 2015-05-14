May 15 celebrity birthdays

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a couple of sports icons.He retired with an NFL record 18,355 rushing yards. He lead the Dallas Cowboys to 3 Super Bowl victories. Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith is 46 today.He's a Hall of Fame 3rd baseman who spent his entire career with the Kansas City Royals. He was a 13 time All-Star and the 1980 American League MVP. George Brett is 62 today.