Music history: This week in 1966

Let's take a stroll down memory lane to this week in 1966.These were the songs topping the Billboard hot 100 forty-nine years ago today.At number 5, :"Sloop John B" by the Beach Boys.Paul Revere and The Raiders held down the number 4 spot with their anti-drug song "Kicks."A song that many people thought promoted drug use was at number three. Bob Dylan's "Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35" which had the lyric "Everybody must get stoned."In the number 2 spot "Good Lovin'" by The Young Rascals.Topping the charts, the only number one hit for The Mamas & The Papas. Written by John Phillips, "Monday Monday" spent three weeks in the top spot.