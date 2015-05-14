A rainy, chilly Thursday is on tap. Click here for more headline - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A rainy, chilly Thursday is on tap. Click here for more headlines to know while planning your day.

This morning, we're talking about the risks, symptoms and warning signs of stroke for Stroke Awareness Month. (Source: AP) This morning, we're talking about the risks, symptoms and warning signs of stroke for Stroke Awareness Month. (Source: AP)
(KFVS) - Happy Thursday! Here is your one-stop-shop for headlines you'll want to know to plan the day.

Light rain, jacket needed Thursday 

Brian Alworth says Thursday will be cloudy and cool. You'll want to grab a jacket before you leave the house! Get the First Alert Forecast in the palm of your hand all day with our free weather app.

Stroke Awareness Month sheds light on symptoms, risks of stroke

It's time to brush up on your stroke awareness and the steps you can take to save someone's life or even your own!

FBI looking for suspect after alleged abduction of woman in Cape Girardeau

The FBI and the Cape Girardeau Police Department are still investigating an alleged abduction of an adult woman. We have continued coverage Thursday morning.

Amtrak train in deadly wreck was speeding, but why?

Federal investigators have determined that an Amtrak train that crashed in Philadelphia, killing at least seven people, was careening through the city at 106 mph before it ran off the rails along a sharp curve where the speed limit drops to just 50 mph, yet they still don't know why it was going so fast.

'American Idol' crowns 14th season champion

Click here to find out who won the second-to-last-season of American Idol on Wednesday night!

Does It Work: Mighty Blaster Fireman's Nozzle

ICYMI: This week's Does It Work product claims to be the first household sprayer to put the power and precision of a fireman's nozzle on your garden hose. But Does It Work?

