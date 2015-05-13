Educators invited to 'Technology in the Classroom' workshop

If you're a teacher or administrator and want to learn more about using technology in the classroom, Rend Lake College has a workshop just for you.

Dr. Jeannie Justice with Morehead State University will lead the workshop. It's scheduled for June 5, 2015 and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be held in room 215 in the Academic Building on the Ina campus.

Dr. Justice will talk about flipped instruction, which is a new trend in education that is helping prepare students to use collaborative and problem-solving skills.

The hands-on workshop will also feature several tools geared toward function and usability in the classroom.

The registration deadline for the session is Friday, May 29. For more information, contact Rend Lake College's Community and Corporate Education Division at (618) 437-5321, Ext. 1267 or 1714. You can also send an e-mail to sheltonk@rlc.edu.

