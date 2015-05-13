Aerial view of the new Mt. Vernon, IL High School under construc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Aerial view of the new Mt. Vernon, IL High School under construction

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - Here's a look at an aerial view of the new Mt. Vernon, Illinois High School under construction.

Video sent in to Heartland News by southern Illinois photographer Marty Cox, shows one-of-a-kind views of the new high school under construction.

The Mt. Vernon School District broke ground on the $74 million high school in September of 2014.

Around 1,800 students will attend the new high school in the Fall of 2016.

The project is four years in the making.

School leaders say they faced setbacks in funding, which forced them to eliminate key components to the building.

However, additional funding was found and the school will include a football field and theater.

The project will create more than 200 jobs and will take 22 months to complete.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly