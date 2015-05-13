Longest serving IL sheriff honored by state House of Representatives

The Illinois House of Representatives honored former Johnson County Sheriff Elry Falkner for his more than 40 years of service as a law enforcement officer.Falkner served as Sheriff of Johnson County for 40 years, making him the longest serving sheriff in Illinois."I could not have done it without good deputies and good citizens," Faulkner said.

Since 2006, Faulkner has been the longest serving sheriff in Illinois history.



Faulkner began his career in law enforcement as an officer for the Vienna Police Department on October 31, 1968.

Six years later, he was elected as the Johnson County sheriff or on December 6, 1974.



Faulkner was awarded the medal of valor for bravery as sheriff on February 17, 1979 by the Illinois Sheriff's Association.



He was elected president of the Illinois Sheriff's Association on January 31, 1994.



Falkner was honored in Springfield under House Resolution 448.



