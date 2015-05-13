Proposed IL bill could make 'snow days' a thing of the past - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - A bill has been proposed in the Illinois house that would allow school's to hold class even when students aren't in the building.

If passed, school's could create e-learning programs that would allow students to go to class electronically from home for a maximum of five school days per year.

This could be especially helpful to prevent students from missing class on snow days or in other acts of god.

School districts would need to present an e-learning program to the State Board of Education and district's would be required to hold a public hearing or special meeting before the proposal could be adopted.

The bill would be required for the programs to be renewed once every three years.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mike Fortner, Kathleen Willis, Carol A. Sente, Deborah Conroy, Mark Batinick, Katherine Cloonen and Senators Michael Connelly and Don Harmon.

More information on House Bill 2781 can be found by clicking here.

