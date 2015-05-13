Understanding the risks, symptoms of stroke

May is Stroke Awareness Month so it's a great time to brush up on your knowledge of the warning signs, risks and symptoms of a stroke.

Nearly one-third of stroke victims are younger than 65. You could be at risk for stroke if you have risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and artery disease, or certain blood disorders.



Also things like physical inactivity, smoking, alcohol or illegal drug use and obesity could put you at a higher risk.



To help recognize a stroke when it's happening, keep the following acronym in mind:



F: Face drooping

A: Arm weakness

S: Speech difficulty

T: Time to call 911



When dealing with a stroke, time lost is brain lost so it's very important to be able to recognize the signs and act quickly.



According to the American Stroke Association, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds and one out of every six people will suffer a stroke in their lifetime.



Stroke is America's leading cause of adult disability and is the fifth leading cause of death in the country, according to the ASA.



Click here for more information and resources from the American Stroke Association.



You can learn more about Saint Francis Medical Center's local stroke resources by clicking here.

