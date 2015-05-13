KY 94 reopened in Calloway Co. after truck hits traffic light

One lane on KY 94 at the KY 893 intersection in Calloway County is back open after a truck crashed into a traffic light, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

This is in the Lynn Grove community.

According to KYTC, a truck hit the traffic light at the intersection. The light is hanging about 9 feet above the road.

KYTC personnel and a deputy were on site to slow traffic through the intersection to allow vehicles to get around the dangling dangling, which still had electricity running to it.

They say the site is now clear. A portion of the light was cut away and removed.

According to KYTC, the electrical crew will return to the site in the next few weeks to finish the repairs.

