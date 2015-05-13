Union County, IL man convicted in 2014 murder

Jessie L. Bell, the suspect in a murder at an Anna, IL home in April 2014, has been convicted of second-degree murder by a Union County jury.Bell's trial started Wednesday May, 13.Bell, 35, was accused of murdering 46-year-old James H. Morrison at his home in April 2014.According to Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, Anna Police were called to a home on Douglas Street at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, April 12, 2014 and found Morrison on the ground outside the home.He was pronounced dead at the Union County Hospital.The case was investigated by the Anna Police Department and Union County Coroner's Office with assistance from the Illinois State Police and Union County Sheriff's Office.