1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Pennyrile Pkwy.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on northbound Edward T. Breathitt Pennyrile Parkway on Wednesday, May 13.

Police say the crash happened near the 40 mile marker at around 9:49 a.m.

The preliminary investigation showed that William Ward, 44, of Clarksville, Tenn., was driving a 2014 Dodge Caravan northbound on the parkway when the vehicle hit a deer that had entered the road.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop partially in the median, off of the left shoulder of the road. A trooper stopped behind Ward's vehicle to help.

According to KSP, Karen Orten, 46, of Crofton, Ky., was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on the parkway.

As she approached the other vehicles, police say she lost control and the passenger side of her car hit the rear of the trooper's unmarked, police cruiser, a 2011 Ford Taurus.

The impact pushed the Taurus into the Caravan.

Police say the trooper was able to get out of his car before the crash and was not injured.

Ward and his passengers, William Lewis, 22, of Savannah, Tenn., and David Miget, 33, of Dyer, Tenn., were not in the caravan and were also not injured.

Police say Orten was not injured. His passenger, Irvin Dulin, 73, of Crofton, Ky., was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be removed.

Dulin was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. He was later flown to an Evansville, Ind. hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

