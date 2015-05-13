Stone Creek Golf Course to get new owners, closed for the season

Officials with Stone Creek Golf Course in Makanda say it will not open this season and will be sold to new owners.Current and original co-owner Don Pippins says the course will receive a complete overhaul.Don Pippins along with Jim Keller opened the course in 1999. Pippins says they then sold it to Paducah businessman Ken Mason.Then, according to court documents the original owners asked a judge for an immediate release of the property in 2014 as they allege Mason was not maintaining the grounds.Stone Creek homeowner Mike Wright remembers what the course used to be.

"Prior to that it was a hoping course,” Wright, who also serves on the homeowners' board of directors, said. “It was busy. I mean constantly busy. They had tournaments out there.”

"They just did not keep it up to standards," Wright said.

The course is now back in the hands of the original owners who say they are very close to deal with a new group.“The board's behind them and we're all feeling very positive,” Wright said.Parties involved in the deal say details of the sale will remain private but they expect it happen within a couple weeks.The former owner Ken Mason says because of the on going court case he could not discuss any specifics. He did say the winter of 2013-2014 really hurt the course. He says he wishes the new owners the best of luck in moving forward with renovations.