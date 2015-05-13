McCracken Co. schools receive more than $2 million in grant funding

Three schools within the McCracken County Public School District will open 21st Century Community Learning Centers in the fall thanks to more than $2 million in grant funding announced on Monday.The Kentucky Department of Education awarded McCracken County High School, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School and Reidland Intermediate School grants that guarantee $675,000 of funding for each school for the next five years.The 21st Century programs provide before and after school services that focus on academic, artistic and cultural enrichment for students.Community partners are vital to the programs' success.MCPS partnered with the West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the McCracken County Cooperative Extension/4-H, as well as many others, to provide comprehensive programs that address the social, academic, and health needs of students.Only 37 21st Century Community Learning Center awards were given out in the state.

