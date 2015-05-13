Off-duty US Marshal from Cape Girardeau reportedly involved in road rage incident

A road rage incident that reportedly involves an off-duty US Marshal who works in Cape Girardeau is under investigation.KTVI spoke with the alleged victim in the case and reports the marshal's name has not been released.Donald Akers claims to be the victim in this case.He and his wife Janet say they were driving in south St. Louis County on Mother's Day. Janet Akers says she started honking her horn when the marshal's vehicle started driving into their lane."To let him know 'Hey, you're going to hit us,'" Janet Akers said. "His wife got out of the car, she started yelling at me."Then, Akers says the driver got out and walked to their vehicle with a gun."Then he got out a gun," Donald Akers said. "I didn't know if he was going to shoot me or what. Instead, he took the handle and hit me right across the nose. It hurt my sinuses and teeth."Janet Akers says she fought back. Bystanders broke up the fight.It's up to the St. Louis County counselor whether to file charges.