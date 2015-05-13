Cardinals sign 2nd-round pick Golden, 4th-rounder Gunter

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals signed second-round pick Markus Golden and fourth-round selection Rodney Gunter to four-year contracts Wednesday.

Golden, a defensive end from Missouri, was the 58th overall pick. Last season, he had 78 tackles, 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in 13 games.

Gunter, a linebacker from Delaware State, was the 116th overall selection.

