Sheriff's Office: Person home during break in near Patton

The Bollinger County, Missouri Sheriff's Office is investigating a residential burglary.It happened at a home near Patton on Tuesday around 1:45 p.m.The sheriff's office says the homeowner was home, but quickly left when the homeowner discovered someone in the home.The suspect is described as a white older male, white hair with regular style men's cut. He is thin and possibly had several bruises and sores on arms. He was wearing a gray shirt and camo-shorts.The suspect's vehicle is described as a maroon Ford Ranger possibly late 80s to 90s model with no license plate on front. The truck has rust on passenger side as well as on the top of the truck.If you see anyone matching this suspect description or the vehicle description please contact the sheriff's office at 573-238-2633.