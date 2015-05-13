City of Du Quoin restructuring administrative positions

The City of Du Duoin is working to restructure its official city positions.The city has dissolved the City Administrator/Clerk position and has plans to introduce a finance director.Du Quoin's new Mayor Guy Alongi said he ran on the platform that he'd dissolve that position to save the city money and he's accomplished that. But, that means the former person to fill the City Administrator/Clerk position, Brad Myers, is now out of a job.The City Administrator/Clerk position was similar to a city manager's position that worked with the directors of each of the city departments, Alongi said.Instead, the elected police/fire, water, street, and finance commissioners will now work directly with each city department head to tackle city issues.Alongi said this plan can save the city nearly $20,000 per year.Myers earned nearly $80,000 per year in his role as City Administrator/Clerk, Alongi said.Alongi is proposing that the finance director make between $55,000 and $58,000 per year.“This new position…That we plan to create, is in the best interest of the people of the city,” Alongi said. “Anytime a small town of 6,000 people can save $20,000… I think it's a win-win situation.”The newly elected Mayor said his hopes for the city is to create jobs through economic development.