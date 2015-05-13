Steele man facing arson, burglary charges

Steele, Missouri Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says a man is facing arson charges following an investigation.In May, officers along with the Steele Fire Department responded to a shed tire behind a home on Fairmont Street.Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.At the scene, officers began interviewing witnesses and determined the fire was deliberately set.On Monday night, Blake Allen Gist, 28, of Steele was charged with second degree arson and second degree burglary.Gist was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.His bond was set at $50,000.