Athletes spotlighted in Special Olympics event in Perryville

A Special Olympics event was held at the Perryville High School on Wednesday, May 13.

Hundreds were on hand to cheer on athletes in several events including relays, long jump and softball throw.

We talked with several athletes that say they are just glad to participate in sporting events like everyone else.

Supporters, including many classes from Perryville schools, made individual unique signs to cheer on these athletes.

Athletes say they were glad to see so much support for them.

The athletes were all smiles as they had their moment in the spotlight.

