MO AG files felony charges in Dent County Medicaid fraud case

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster says three people from Salem, Missouri have been charged with a number of felony counts of Medicaid fraud.The Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is assisting Dent County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Curley in the prosecution.Koster and Curley charged Charles Christmas, 31, of Salem, with six class C felonies of Medicaid Fraud for allegedly billing for services he never provided.Koster also charged a Salem, Missouri couple, Stace Pryor, 41, and Jodie Pryor, 34, with three counts each of class C felonies for allegedly claiming they had received services they never received.The three are scheduled to be arraigned May 14 in Dent County Circuit Court.“One of my top priorities is to prosecute those who steal from taxpayers by defrauding the state,” Koster said. “The criminals who commit Medicaid Fraud steal scarce health-care resources from Missourians who are most in need.”The Attorney General's Office says an investigation showed that Christmas and the Pryors caused Medicaid to be fraudulently billed for more than five months of personal care attendant services in 2013 that were not provided, resulting in a $7,575.57 loss to Missouri's Medicaid program.Each class C felony is punishable by up to seven years in prison, plus monetary penalties and restitution.