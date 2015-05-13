Man tracks Golden-Winged Warbler - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man tracks Golden-Winged Warbler

Written by Heartland News
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Thousands of birds are making the journey north and one man is documenting it all.

Naturalist Bruce Beehler started his 100 day cross-country road trip on the Texas coast and now making his way through the Heartland.

The American Bird Conservancy is working to protect the Golden-Winged Warblerand other migratory birds because they are the most at risk.

Beehler says the Golden-Winged Warbler requires a unique habitat.

"It's a particularly throny problem for conservation groups to create this habit that's not going to last for very long,” said Naturalist Bruce Beehler. “It's expensive. You have to physically go out and create the habit. So that's why. So you know we don't want to see this bird slip away.”

Over the past 40 years, the golden-winged Warbler population has decreased by 75 percent.

Beehler says he's only seen three or four so far, but hopes to spot more the second half of his journey.

