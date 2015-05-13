Cape Girardeau PD investigating after shots fired at vehicle overnight

Download the KFVS News app:

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an assault armed criminal action incident that happened overnight.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Hanover.Someone called police about a vehicle being shot several times.Police say the owner parked outside a home witnessed the incident.Someone shot towards the vehicle up to six times.Police are still investigating. There have been no arrests.