Cape Girardeau PD investigating after shots fired at vehicle overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating an assault armed criminal action incident that happened overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Hanover.

Someone called police about a vehicle being shot several times.

Police say the owner parked outside a home witnessed the incident.

Someone shot towards the vehicle up to six times.

Police are still investigating. There have been no arrests.

