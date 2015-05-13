Golf tournament nets $10K for Poplar Bluff School Foundation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Golf tournament nets $10K for Poplar Bluff School Foundation

(Source: Poplar Bluff Schools) (Source: Poplar Bluff Schools)
(Source: Poplar Bluff Schools) (Source: Poplar Bluff Schools)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Public School Foundation is expected to have raised more than $10,000 during the nonprofit's 16th annual golf tournament.

It was held Friday, May 1, at Ozark Ridge Golf Course.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the foundation, which funds student scholarships and grants for innovative teachers.

According to the school district, 17 teams participated in the four-person scramble.

A number of businesses made donations offering prizes for teams that purchased mulligans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly