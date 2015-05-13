Does It Work: Mighty Blaster Fireman's Nozzle

This time of year, your outdoor to-do list probably involves using the garden hose.

This week's Does It Work product claims to be the first household sprayer to put the power and precision of a fireman's nozzle on your garden hose.



The Mighty Blaster Fireman's Nozzle claims to turn your hose into a versatile power-washing, garden watering machine – but does it work?



We enlisted the help of Assistant Chief of Operations Jerence Dial with the Scott County Regional Fire Department to put it to the test.



Assistant Chief Dial attached the Mighty Blaster to the Blodgett station's garden hose and turned on the water. The water stream did not exhibit the same amount of power as shown in the Mighty Blaster commercial.



“It doesn't feel like it's got a whole lot of pressure behind it whatsoever,” said Dial. “In the promo video they were showing them washing gutters out. I don't think this has got the power to do that. It's just barely moving this little bit of gravel here.”



Dial hooked up the Mighty Blaster to an old forestry firefighting hose the station uses for cleanup to see if it would work better under pressure.



The Mighty Blaster sprayer did adjust the stream from a wide spray to a thin powerful stream without a problem.



“This looks a lot more like what they showed in the video,” said Dial. “I can understand getting those results if you're on a well with a lot more pressure than your standard water line.”



Can the Mighty Blaster Fireman's Nozzle handle your household job? Assistant Chief Dial says – maybe.



“I would give it a higher rating if you did have higher pressure to begin with,” said Dial. “If you don't then - no.”



Assistant Chief Dial gives the Mighty Blaster three stars on this Does It Work test.



