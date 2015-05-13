Partnership increases speed, efficiency of AMBER Alert notifications

The Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force says Alert GPS is now a partner of its AMBER Alert notification system.According to a news release, the Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force has worked for 10 years to create new partnerships and strengthen its capabilities.Alert GPS provides the alerting technology that allows the Illinois State Police to distribute the notification message in a much quicker and more efficient manner.

This free technology is utilized by other state AMBER Alert systems and can easily be shared across state lines.



State Police say the Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force is a combined partnership to activate an urgent bulletin in the most serious child abduction cases. The goal of the AMBER Alert is to instantly notify communities of a lost child.



“When it comes to finding children, time is of the essence,” said Illinois AMBER Alert Coordinator Craig Burge. “The faster we can release the alerting information to the public, the better chance we have of returning a child home safely.”



Alert GPS, a leading innovator in safety wearables, apps and alerting platforms, is providing access to Law Enforcement Alerting Platform (LEAP) free of charge to Illinois AMBER Alert.



To find out how you can help, please visit their website at www.amberillinois.org.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

