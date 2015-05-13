Major donation given to Three Rivers College for sports complex

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

A seven figure donation has been given by the Libla family to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust to construct a new sports complex.According to a news release, the college announced that institution's proposed athletics building would be named the “Libla Family Sports Complex.”“We're proud to help Three Rivers College launch this endeavor, and this is part of our commitment to giving back to the community as much as we can,” said David Libla. “By having this project named for the Libla family, it serves as a remembrance of our parents, and hopefully inspires our children and grandchildren to continue giving back to this community which has given so much to us.”Among those attending the ceremony were Sen. Doug and Elaine Libla, and David and Mary Libla. The agreement was also signed by Dr. Wesley Payne, President of Three Rivers College; Ben Ressel, Chair of the Three Rivers College Board of Trustees; Phil Davis, Vice Chair of the Three Rivers Board of Trustees, and Emily Parks, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust.“It's so amazing to see a self-made family building businesses, living the American dream, then giving back to their community,” said Ressel. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, thank you to all those who have made this project possible.”According to Three Rivers College, the donation will set in motion the construction of the college's new Sports Complex on its Poplar Bluff Campus.The current proposal is for a 75,000-square-foot, 3,000-seat gymnasium. It would also include offices and a hall of fame.The facility also will have a FEMA-certified safe room funded by a FEMA grant.