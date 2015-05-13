Veteran's tuition reduced at Three Rivers College - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Veteran's tuition reduced at Three Rivers College

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Three Rivers College says it is reducing the cost for many veterans and their family members to attend the college.

According to a news release, the college's Board of Trustees recently approved altering the college's tuition policy to charge “in-district” tuition to all veterans. It's is also reduced for veterans' spouses and children.

“Our veterans and their families have been willing to make unfathomable sacrifices for our country, and it's only right that we do our best to support them when they return home,” said Dr. Wesley Payne, President of Three Rivers College. “This new program will ensure that all of our region's veterans will have the most affordable access to higher education that we can give them.”

For more information on veterans' benefits, tuition rates, and how to register for classes at Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu or call 573-840-9605.

