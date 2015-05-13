MI felon nabbed by deputies after a chase in McCracken County

A Michigan man faces a number of charges after running from deputies, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Deputies received a tip Tuesday evening that a man wanted by Michigan authorities was living and working in the Paducah and/or McCracken County area.Deputies learned Nicholas C. Roesner, 31, was wanted by the Benzie County Sheriff's Department in Michigan for the burglary.Shortly before 7:30 p.m. deputies set up in the area of Lebanon Church Road and Old US 45.Deputies got a tip that Roesner was working for an area lawn service, and a description of the vehicle he would be traveling in and the time he would be leaving for work.Deputies stopped the vehicle as it was pulling onto the lot of the Paducah Athletic on Lebanon Church Road.As soon as the truck stopped, the front door opened and Roesner began to run.Deputies chased the man through the parking lot and into the northbound lanes of US 45 where he was taken to the ground.A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack in the floorboard where Roesner was seated.Deputies found a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun inside the backpack.The other occupants confirmed that the backpack belonged to Roesner.Roesner was also using a driver's license of another person to avoid detection.Roesner has an extensive criminal history and is a convicted felon.He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of:Roesner was also charged with the outstanding warrant from Michigan for burglary/forced entry of a home.