WATCH LIVE: NTSB press conference on PA Amtrak crash

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a press conference on the Amtrak crash in Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

Click the links below to watch the press conference live:

Desktop: http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq 

Mobile: http://bit.ly/18Og2WT

