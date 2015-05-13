Woman charged after drugs, guns, money found during traffic stop

A woman from Grand Rivers, Kentucky is facing several charges after being stopped by Kentucky State Police in Marshall County on Monday, May 11.

Debra St. Jernberg, 54, was charged in both Livingston and Marshall Counties with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree methamphetamine greater than 2 grams, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to KSP, St. Jernberg was stopped on Interstate 24 between the 26 and 27 mile markers for a seat belt violation.

While the trooper was issuing her a citation, police say another trooper conducted a K-9 search around the vehicle.

According to police, the K-9, Oscar, alerted to the alleged smell of drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers allegedly found a bag of crystal meth, two hand guns and $15, 300 in cash in her purse.

According to KSP, information from St. Jernberg led to a search warrant being served at her RV in Grand Rivers. There, additional bags of crystal meth, scales, two guns and a bullet proof vest were allegedly found.

Police say about 20 grams of crystal meth were found between her car and her home, with a street value of $2,000.

St. Jernberg was take to the Marshall County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android