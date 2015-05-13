May 14 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 14 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) - A couple of Hollywood directors are on this morning's birthday list.

He's given us "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Forrest Gump" and the "Back to the Future" series. Robert Zemeckis is 63 today.

He took us to a galaxy far far away. He's given us such movies as "American Graffiti" and "Star Wars." He also created archaeologist/treasure hunter Indiana Jones. George Lucas is 71 today.

She's an actress who's movies include "Elizabeth" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Her most recent roll was as the evil stepmother in this past winter's "Cinderella." Cate Blanchett is 46 today.

On the big screen she starred in "School of Rock." She also provided the voice for Margo in the movie "Despicable Me." But she's probably better known for her role as Carly on tv's "iCarly." Miranda Cosgrove is 22 today.

