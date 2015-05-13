It's National Apple Pie Day! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It's National Apple Pie Day!

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(Source: WikiCommons) (Source: WikiCommons)

May 13 celebrates the apple pie, known as “America's  favorite dessert".

Here are some fun facts about the sweet treat to help you celebrate:

  • While it may now be the quintessential American dessert, apple pie wasn't actually invented in the U.S. It was invented in Europe sometime during the 14th century. 
  • The first apple pie recipe was printed by Geoffrey Chaucer in 1381 in England. The ingredients in the recipe included apples, spices, raisins, figs, pears, and saffron which was all enveloped in a pastry crust.
  • Dutch apple pie recipes date back to the late 15th century. They added serving a slice of pie with scoop of ice cream, beginning the tradition of "apple pie à la mode”.
  • In the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, apple pie became a symbol of American prosperity and national pride.  
  • During World War II, when journalists asked American soldiers why they were going to war, their reply was: “for Mom and apple pie”.
  • Advertisers used the patriotic connection with a commercial jingle” baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet” in 1970.
  • The New Mexico community Pie Town is named in honor of apple pie.
