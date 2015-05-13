It's National Apple Pie Day!

May 13 celebrates the apple pie, known as “America's favorite dessert".

Here are some fun facts about the sweet treat to help you celebrate:

While it may now be the quintessential American dessert, apple pie wasn't actually invented in the U.S. It was invented in Europe sometime during the 14th century.

The first apple pie recipe was printed by Geoffrey Chaucer in 1381 in England. The ingredients in the recipe included apples, spices, raisins, figs, pears, and saffron which was all enveloped in a pastry crust.