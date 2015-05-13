6.5 million vehicles have been added to the Takata air bag recall. Click here to see if yours makes the list + other need-to-know headlines.

Here is a rundown of the top headlines you'll want to know for Wednesday, May 13, 2015.Brian Alworth says you'll see a cool, possibly foggy morning but it will turn into a beautiful Wednesday. Get the full First Alert Forecast throughout day on our free weather app.

More vehicles recalled for problem Takata air bag inflators

Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. are expanding their recalls over problem air bags made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. by another 6.5 million vehicles.

It's National Apple Pie Day!

May 13 celebrates the apple pie, known as "America's favorite dessert."

