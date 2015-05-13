6.5 million vehicles have been added to the Takata air bag recal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

6.5 million vehicles have been added to the Takata air bag recall. Click here to see if yours makes the list + other need-to-know headlines.

(KFVS) - Here is a rundown of the top headlines you'll want to know for Wednesday, May 13, 2015.

Fog early Wednesday, but overall nice day

Brian Alworth says you'll see a cool, possibly foggy morning but it will turn into a beautiful Wednesday. Get the full First Alert Forecast throughout day on our free weather app.

More vehicles recalled for problem Takata air bag inflators

Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. are expanding their recalls over problem air bags made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. by another 6.5 million vehicles.

President declares disaster from March winter storms

President Barack Obama has declared a disaster from winter storms in early March in Kentucky, including some Heartland counties.

Hairspray helps KY woman fight off attacker she met online

A Murray woman says she used hairspray to defend herself from an attack by a man she met online.

Amtrak train derails, flips; cars torn apart, 5 people dead

An Amtrak train headed to New York City derailed and tipped over in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, mangling the front of it, tearing the cars apart and killing at least five people. Scores of passengers were injured, and some climbed out of windows to get away.

Police: 5 found shot to death in Tucson home

Five people were found shot to death Tuesday evening in a southern Arizona home in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

It's National Apple Pie Day!

May 13 celebrates the apple pie, known as "America's favorite dessert."


