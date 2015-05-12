KY governor announces presidential disaster declaration after winter storm

President Barack Obama has authorized federal assistance for Kentucky in designated counties that suffered significant damage during the March 3 severe winter storm.

Governor Steve Beshear was notified on Tuesday, May 12 that the President authorized the assistance.

The storm included historic snowfall, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

This is the third federal disaster declaration granted in May for severe weather events that hit much of Kentucky earlier this year. Snowstorms in February and March dumped as much as a foot of snow or more across the state, snarling traffic and shutting schools and businesses.

In April, flash flooding caused more school closures, home evacuations and road washouts.

“Much of our state suffered a back-to-back wallop of severe winter storms in February and March, which stretched both snow supplies and human resources,” said Gov. Beshear. “While our emergency responders and local officials did a great job making sure Kentuckians were safe, the damages and cost to local communities can be a heavy burden for local governments. We're grateful for the federal declaration and the opportunities it provides for our communities to recover from these storms.”

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected governments and certain non-profit organizations under FEMA's Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Programs.

“This is the third major disaster declaration Kentucky has been awarded in the past two weeks,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “FEMA representatives are on the ground now in Kentucky, working on the previous disaster declarations. This third award will close the loop, providing badly-needed financial assistance to our local governments.”

Public Assistance Program benefits (assistance to local governments for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities) are available for the following counties:

Anderson

Bell

Bourbon

Boyd

Breathitt

Bullitt

Butler

Calloway

Carter

Casey

Clay

Daviess

Elliott

Estill

Fleming

Floyd

Franklin

Fulton

Gallatin

Grant

Greenup

Hancock

Harrison

Hart

Jackson

Johnson

Knott

Knox

LaRue

Lawrence

Lee

Leslie

Letcher

Lewis

Magoffin

Marshall

Martin

Mason

Menifee

Metcalfe

Morgan

Nicholas

Ohio

Owen

Owsley

Perry

Pike

Powell

Robertson

Rockcastle

Rowan

Spencer

Trigg

Washington

Webster

Whitley

Woodford

Under the Public Assistance Program, snow assistance is also available for:

Boyd

Bourbon

Bullitt

Butler

Calloway

Carter

Daviess

Fleming

Franklin

Fulton

Gallatin

Grant

Hancock

Harrison

Hart

LaRue

Lewis

Marshall

Mason

Nicholas

Ohio

Owen

Robertson

Rowan

Spencer

Trigg

Washington

Woodford

All areas in the Commonwealth of Kentucky are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Additional information on KYEM and FEMA's Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Programs can be found by clicking here.

