IHSA launches program to prevent concussions in young athletes

The Illinois High School Association launched a new program that aims to prevent concussions in young athletes.

The governing body of Prep Sports in Illinois is facing a lawsuit over this very issue.

The new program is called "Play Smart, Play Hard." It will provide athletes and parents with more information on reducing concussion risks.

A new player safety council is also being created.

Carbondale High School's new athletic director said the more people who know how to reduce concussion risk, the better.

"Long term effects could be devastating if not treated properly; and if not treated, second concussion, third concussion could just lead to more damage," said Mark Albertini, Carbondale High School athletic director. "So, that's why we want to educate our parents, our coaches, on how to handle and treat these concussions."

The director of IHSA said the lawsuit has nothing to do with them establishing the program.

