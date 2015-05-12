Airman at Whiteman Air Force Base, MO accused of murder after shooting

A military member assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri has been charged after a shooting incident on Saturday, May 9, according to the United States Air Force.

Airman First Class Dominic Sacco of the 509th Security Forces Squadron was arrested after the incident.

Sacco was taken to the Johnson County, Mo. jail and held on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and murder in the second degree.

The U.S. Air Force said two other people present at the time of the shooting were also airmen assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and officials from Whiteman Air Force Base are cooperating with the department.

