Mayfield, KY man accused of sticking gun in woman's mouth, threatening to kill her

A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, May 12 for allegedly sticking a gun in a woman's mouth and threatening to kill her.

Edward Thorn, 50, was charged with first degree wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening, possession of a controlled substance first degree methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, the woman had been living with Thorn for the past 14 years.

During an argument on Sunday, May 3, Thorn allegedly stuck a 9mm handgun into her mouth and told her that he would kill her if show notified law enforcement about her finding guns and illegal drugs in the home.

Sheriff Redmon said the woman was out of town on a family emergency and just returned to report the incident to the sheriff's office.

Deputies went the home and arrested Thorn without incident.

According to the sheriff, during a search of the home and property, the sheriff department's K-9 found a metal tin inside the garage.

He said the contents of the can tested positive for meth.

