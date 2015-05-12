Ambulance bus to help Stoddard Co. respond to mass emergencies

A new "ambulance bus" has been added to Stoddard County's fleet which will be used during mass emergencies.

Emergency officials in Stoddard County now have a faster and easier way to get multiple patients to the hospital.A new "ambulance bus" has been added to Stoddard County's fleet which will be used during mass emergencies.The bus can hold up to four paramedics on board who will be able to treat multiple patients while on their way to the hospital.

It will be on standby during natural disasters outside of the county.

The vehicle cost $250,000 and will be fully operational in two weeks.



